Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.