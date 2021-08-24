HSBC Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $127.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.72. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 139.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $32,976,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

