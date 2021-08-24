Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $748.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 741.44 ($9.69), with a volume of 329536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.52).

GEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 635.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.