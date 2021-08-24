DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $150.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $112.41 and last traded at $111.40, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.
In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
