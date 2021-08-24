DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $150.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $112.41 and last traded at $111.40, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111,972.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.