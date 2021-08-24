State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $49.93 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.40.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.