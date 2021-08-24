AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on POWW. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $854.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AMMO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in AMMO by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AMMO by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

