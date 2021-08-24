Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.37 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.