JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $78.00 Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

