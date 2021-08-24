ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

