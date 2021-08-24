LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of RAMP opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

