Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 320

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 312 ($4.08).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 263.70 ($3.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

