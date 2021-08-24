NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) vs. Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) Head-To-Head Analysis

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewAge and Mendocino Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAge $279.47 million 0.88 -$39.34 million ($0.41) -4.39 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mendocino Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NewAge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of NewAge shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of NewAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewAge and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAge -4.61% -19.36% -7.56% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NewAge and Mendocino Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewAge presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given NewAge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NewAge is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

NewAge has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mendocino Brewing beats NewAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products. The NewAge segment markets and sells a portfolio of healthy beverage brands including XingTea, Marley, Búcha Live Kombucha, Coco-Libre, Evian, Nestea, Illy Coffee, and Volvi. The company was founded by Neil Fallon on April 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Mendocino Brewing Company Profile

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

