Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HEICO Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

HEICO stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.04. HEICO has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

