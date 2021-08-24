Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Piper Sandler

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $219.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $219.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

