Membership Collective Group (MCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

