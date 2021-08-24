FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By DA Davidson

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $12.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Shares of Target stock opened at $252.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.76. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

