$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report sales of $310.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.50 million and the lowest is $308.50 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

