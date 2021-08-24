Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

LOW opened at $206.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.56. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.