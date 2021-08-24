Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

