GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Trading 5.1% Higher

GTT Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTTN)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.41. 495,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,348,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

GTT Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

GTT Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services.

