Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLGZY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

