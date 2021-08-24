JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.82.

TRP stock opened at C$59.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.82. The stock has a market cap of C$57.89 billion and a PE ratio of 28.86.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,614 shares of company stock worth $166,785.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

