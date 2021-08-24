Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €80.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.04 ($87.11).

G24 opened at €71.42 ($84.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

