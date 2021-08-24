Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

H has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.00.

H opened at C$31.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.67. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The firm has a market cap of C$18.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.09.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

