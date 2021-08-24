Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.