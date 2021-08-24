Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KC opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 269.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $45,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.