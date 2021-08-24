Scotiabank Weighs in on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

SQM stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.