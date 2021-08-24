Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $165.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

