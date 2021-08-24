Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $98.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.99. OSI Systems has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $102.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.