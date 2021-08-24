Tapestry, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

