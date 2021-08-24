B. Riley Increases OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $120.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

OSIS opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

