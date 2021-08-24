B. Riley Increases OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $120.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.
OSIS opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
