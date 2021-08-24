Argus Downgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

