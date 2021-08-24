American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $43.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.12.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.