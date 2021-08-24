Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Baozun stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34. Baozun has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

