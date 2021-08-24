Brokers Set Expectations for Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 723,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,606 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

