OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OMVKY opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

