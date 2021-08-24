Piper Sandler Comments on The Kraft Heinz Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

