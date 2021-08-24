Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

