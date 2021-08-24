Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82.
About Eutelsat Communications
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.