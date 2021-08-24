Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Hold

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

KZR stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

