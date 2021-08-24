Adyen’s (ADYEY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADYEY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $64.05 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $64.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

