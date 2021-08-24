UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.