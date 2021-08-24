Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

