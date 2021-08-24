Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TCRX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Tscan Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.