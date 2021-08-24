Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FSNBU)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II had issued 43,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

