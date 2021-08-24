Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $124.67 and last traded at $124.27, with a volume of 4273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.