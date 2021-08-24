Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

ILMN opened at $478.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.58. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 20.7% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,666,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 535.6% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

