TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

