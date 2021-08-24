Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Paya by 1,507.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 184,196 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 113.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

