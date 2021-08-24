Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Purchases 49 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban acquired 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £138.18 ($180.53).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Phil Urban bought 51 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £139.74 ($182.57).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.02.

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

