Graham Bird Buys 5,092 Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Stock

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) insider Graham Bird purchased 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £81,981.20 ($107,108.96).

GHS stock opened at GBX 1,590 ($20.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,596.25. Gresham House Strategic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.33.

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 15.36 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $12.10. Gresham House Strategic’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.